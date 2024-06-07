Munawar Faruqui goes missing from key event, where is he?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently made his first public appearance during his ‘Dhandho’ show after his secret second wedding. He married Mumbai-based makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala on May 26 in a very private Nikah ceremony.

Since then, Munawar has rarely appeared in public and has been avoiding the paparazzi too.

According to a latest report by Times Now, Munawar Faruqui has gone missing from the major promotional events for his latest song “Kuch Yaadein.” The other two key people in the music video, Suyyash Rai and Aneri Vajani, have been reportedly participating in promotional interviews and activities without Munawar.

Munawar is only promoting his song via social media. Earlier, it was expected that he would attend all the interviews, and fans were eager to hear him talk about his secret Nikah.

However, latest reports suggest that Munawar has gone into hiding mode and is avoiding media interrogation about his personal life, especially given his controversial past with Nazila Sitaish and Ayesha Khan.

Fans are now waiting to see when Munawar Faruqui will officially announce his wedding.