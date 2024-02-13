Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan’s chemistry takes internet by storm

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name in the television industry after his huge win in Bigg Boss 17. The comedian’s popularity has soared, and he is currently creating waves on social media for his collaboration with Hina Khan. The duo is currently in Kolkata, shooting for a music video, and pictures of their laughter-filled moments in traditional Bengali attire are making rounds on social media.

Hina Khan is stealing the spotlight with her stunning look, adorned in a traditional Bengali saree, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of their music video. The on-screen chemistry between Munawar and Hina has become a hot topic, leaving fans excited to witness their sizzling performances on screens.

Hina and Munawar having a blast on set ✨❤️😍



Hina ki beauty and grace aur Munawar's charm adds to their cute chemistry.



They are so cute together 😍✨



Fans can't get enough of these two!



#MunawarFaruqui #HinaKhan #BiggBoss17 #MunawarKiJanta #BB17#MunawarWarriors pic.twitter.com/xJGXThENLz — 𝖀𝖒𝖆𝖗 𝕵𝖆𝖆𝖓 ❥ (@umarjan0107) February 13, 2024

Adding to the intrigue, rumours are circulating that Munawar Faruqui might also be seen in another music video alongside Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation or update regarding this speculation. Fans will have to stay tuned for further developments in Munawar’s exciting journey in the entertainment world.