Munawar Faruqui indulges in grand Iftaar feast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Standup comedian, actor and host Munawar Faruqui was here on Thursday taking time off to celebrate Iftar with his close friends in the city. As Ramzan 2026 is nearing its end, Muslims across the world are immersing themselves in prayers, charity and gatherings with loved ones. Celebrities too are embracing the spiritual spirit of the season, and Munawar was seen enjoying a warm Iftar evening during his visit to Hyderabad.

Munawar is known to visit the city almost every Ramzan. This year too, he caught up with friends and was seen enjoying a lavish Iftar spread. Munawar also shared a few glimpses of the gathering on his Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into his Hyderabad visit and the festive atmosphere.

Apart from celebrations, Munawar has also been actively involved in charitable activities during the holy month. The comedian has been participating in Ramzan 2026 ration distribution drives in Mumbai for the underprivileged.

Videos circulating online show Munawar personally handing out food items and interacting with beneficiaries, highlighting the importance of community support and compassion during Ramzan.

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui first rose to fame as a stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit, engaging storytelling and relatable humour. He gained widespread popularity through his comedy videos on social media and YouTube, where his observational jokes quickly went viral. His fame grew further after he won the reality show Lock Upp and later emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Over the years, he has built a strong fan base through his comedy, music and digital content.

On the professional front, Munawar is currently hosting the second season of the reality show The Society, which premiered on March 9, 2026 on JioHotstar. He is co-hosting the show alongside Shreya Kalra.