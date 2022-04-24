Munawar Faruqui is ‘toxic boyfriend’, says Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Just a few days more for Lock Upp to pull its curtains down. Ahead of the finale, the show is witnessing a lot of drama and fights inside the jail. Contestants who are left in the race to finale are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Ali Merchant and Poonam Pandey.

During the latest Judgement Day episode, host Kangana Ranaut was seen calling Munawar a ‘toxic boyfriend’ as she schooled him over the ticket to finale task. For the unversed, during the task Munawar felt betrayed by his close friends Saisha and Anjali. They eliminate him from the task leaving him shocked over their decision.

Kangana confronts the comedian and says that each contestant is on the show to play their own game. “Munawar aapne sabse zyada aasu bahaye, woh dominoes vale round mein. But inn bicharo ne apna game khela, and tumne Itna guilt trip mein jaa ke Anjali ko manipulate kiya. You’ve become like a toxic boyfriend,” she says.

Munawar disagrees with Kangana and says, “Merko backstab feel hua because we have a friendship. It was a team effort, but eventually, my team backstabbed me.”

To this the host asserts, “The way you treat Kaidis, it feels like they are your stepping stone.” She continues, “How did you feel ki woh log apna game nahi khel sakte? 5 finalist honge… 4 nikal jayenge. Everyone is here to play the game, that doesn’t mean Munawar that their feelings towards you are not genuine.”

“Sab tumhare hisab se nahi chalega,” Kangana says. Munawar the replies, “I understand… I overreacted, but I won’t trust anyone.”

Meanwhile, the ticket to finale task was won by Shivam Sharma who entered the finale week becoming the first finalist of Ekta Kapoor‘s Lock Upp.