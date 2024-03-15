Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran in Kurta, Ramzan vibes on!

Munawar Faruqui attended bash hosted by Kapil Sharma on Thursday night in Mumbai

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2024 11:12 am IST
Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran in Kurta, Ramzan vibes on!
Ed Sheeran and Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, is making headlines once again as he continues to charm the entertainment industry. Recently, he grabbed attention by sharing photos with cricket and Bollywood stars. Now, Munawar has added another feather to his cap by posing with global sensation Ed Sheeran at a bash hosted by Kapil Sharma in Mumbai.

The event, held on Thursday night, saw Kapil bringing together a mix of Bollywood, reality, and TV stars to celebrate the presence of Ed Sheeran in Mumbai. Munawar treated his fans by sharing the first inside photo from the party on Instagram, featuring himself alongside Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran.

In his caption, Munawar expressed his joy at meeting two masters of ‘comedy and music’. Sporting a black Kurta, Munawar exuded Ramzan vibes at the bash.

MS Education Academy

On the professional front, he is currently working on a project, details of which he has kept under wraps. Recently, he was spotted shooting for the same in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Munawar’s last appearance was in a music video alongside Hina Khan.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2024 11:12 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button