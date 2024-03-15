Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran in Kurta, Ramzan vibes on!

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, is making headlines once again as he continues to charm the entertainment industry. Recently, he grabbed attention by sharing photos with cricket and Bollywood stars. Now, Munawar has added another feather to his cap by posing with global sensation Ed Sheeran at a bash hosted by Kapil Sharma in Mumbai.

The event, held on Thursday night, saw Kapil bringing together a mix of Bollywood, reality, and TV stars to celebrate the presence of Ed Sheeran in Mumbai. Munawar treated his fans by sharing the first inside photo from the party on Instagram, featuring himself alongside Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran.

In his caption, Munawar expressed his joy at meeting two masters of ‘comedy and music’. Sporting a black Kurta, Munawar exuded Ramzan vibes at the bash.

On the professional front, he is currently working on a project, details of which he has kept under wraps. Recently, he was spotted shooting for the same in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Munawar’s last appearance was in a music video alongside Hina Khan.