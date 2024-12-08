Munawar Faruqui reveals his son’s serious heart condition

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently shared a heartfelt story about his son, Mikael, during a podcast with Janice Sequeira. When Mikael was just one and a half years old, he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Kawasaki Disease. This illness causes inflammation in blood vessels and can lead to serious heart problems.

Munawar recalled his struggles during that tough time. Mikael needed three injections, each costing Rs. 25,000, but Munawar only had Rs. 700 in his pocket. Determined to save his son, he traveled to Mumbai Central to gather money from people. Within hours, he returned with the Rs.75,000 needed for the treatment. Although he felt relief, he couldn’t smile because it wasn’t his own money. That moment pushed Munawar to promise himself he would never be financially weak again.

Kawasaki Disease affects children under five and can be life-threatening if not treated in time. Symptoms include a high fever lasting over five days, red eyes, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and cracked lips. Children may also experience red, swollen hands and feet.

Though its exact cause isn’t known, doctors believe it could be linked to infections or genetics. Treatment includes intravenous immunoglobulin therapy, aspirin, and regular heart check-ups.