Munawar Faruqui rushed to hospital: friend Shares photo

Mumbai: In a concerning turn of events, Munawar Faruqui, the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, has been admitted to the hospital. The news came to light after a close friend of the comedian shared a picture on social media, showing Faruqui in a hospital bed with IV drops attached to his hand.

The stand-up comedian, who has won hearts nationwide with his wit and humor, had previously shared a health update in April, indicating that he was not feeling well. Despite the setback, Faruqui expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and support during his recovery.

Faruqui’s journey to fame began with his victory in the reality show Lock Upp, and he further cemented his popularity by winning Bigg Boss 17. Apart from his television appearances, he is also known for his music videos and special appearances in various shows.

As of now, there has been no official update from Munawar Faruqui’s personal social media handles regarding his current health situation. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting for more news and are sending their prayers for the comedian’s speedy recovery.

The entertainment industry, along with Faruqui’s fans, are hoping for positive news and wish him a swift return to health and the stage where he belongs.