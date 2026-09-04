Munawar Faruqui shares adorable photo with his newborn daughter

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui has once again shown fans his softer side by sharing an adorable picture with his baby daughter, Barirah. The comedian posted the heartwarming moment on social media and summed up his emotions with just one word, “Blessed.”

In the picture, Munawar is seen holding Barirah carefully in his arms while looking at her with a wide smile. Dressed in a cute pink outfit, the little one appears comfortable in her father’s embrace. Munawar covered her face with a white heart to protect her privacy.

The picture quickly grabbed attention as fans got another glimpse of Munawar’s life as a doting father. While the comedian regularly entertains audiences with his humour and quick comebacks, the photograph captured a quieter and more emotional side of him.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Munawar and his wife, celebrity makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, welcomed Barirah on May 1, 2026. Announcing her arrival, Munawar had written, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe.”

The couple later revealed their daughter’s full name as Barirah Munawar Faruqui. Mehzabeen described it as a reflection of purity, virtue and righteousness. Since her birth, the couple has shared selected family moments while keeping Barirah’s face away from the public eye.

For Munawar’s followers, however, his bright smile said everything. The comedian looked completely lost in the precious moment with his daughter, making the simple photograph even more special.