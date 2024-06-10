Munawar Faruqui shares first photo with wife and his two kids

Mumbai: After taking the internet by storm with his wedding news, stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui finally shared a photo with his second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala.

He posted a cute photo on his Instagram broadcast channel, confirming their marriage. In the picture, Munawar is holding Mehzabeen’s hand, and they are joined by Munawar’s son Mikael and Mehzabeen’s daughter Samaira.

Munawar wrote, “MKJW ko bohot sara pyaar,” which stands for “Munawar Ki Janta And Warriors.”

#MunawarFaruqui has now finally announced his marriage.



Before marrying Mehzabeen, Munawar was married to Jasmine, with whom he has a six-year-old son named Mikael. Mehzabeen is also a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter named Samaira.

Recently, Munawar thanked the paparazzi who congratulated him on his wedding, saying, “Thank you,” in response to their well-wishes for his “new life.”

Munawar and Mehzabeen got married on May 26, 2024, in a private ceremony attended by their family members. The wedding took place at ITC Maratha in Mumbai.