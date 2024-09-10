Munawar Faruqui spotted partying in Hyderabad, videos go viral

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is riding high in his career as he recently completed the first schedule of his acting debut, First Copy. The film, directed by Farhan P. Zamma, began shooting in late July at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

After over a month of shooting, Munawar wrapped up the schedule on Monday and flew back to Mumbai the same day.

Videos of Munawar celebrating with his co-stars and crew in Hyderabad have surfaced online, showing him partying with actress Krystal D’Souza and even hitting the dance floor.

While in Hyderabad, Munawar Faruqui shared glimpses of his time exploring the city, visiting Charminar, and enjoying local cuisine. “Yeh shaher mai, log kaamal ke hai, izzat aur pyaar is shaher ka dusra naam hai always looked forward to visit here And no doubt best food,” he posted on social media.

Fans eagerly await more updates on First Copy, which is being produced by Kurji Productions.