Munawar Faruqui spotted post arrest, to visit Hyderabad soon

Mumbai: On March 26, Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, was detained by the Mumbai Police during a raid at a hookah bar in the Fort area. The popular comedian was later released after initial interrogation.

Amidst this legal trouble, Munawar made his first public appearance on March 28. He arrived in style at the Patna Shukla screening, where he graced the red carpet. But what caught everyone’s attention was his interaction with none other than Salman Khan‘s nephew, Arhaan Khan.

Munawar Faruqui, dressed in a casual black outfit, posed confidently alongside Arhaan Khan. Munawar and Arhaan share a good bond and they are often spotted partying together.

During the event, paparazzi took the chance to ask Munawar about Elvish Yadav’s cryptic tweet. Elvish, another Bigg Boss winner, had humorously commented on the aftermath of winning the reality show: “Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya.” Munawar’s response was silent—a thumbs-up gesture before he moved on.

Munawar Faruqui is all set to visit a Ramzan food carnival in the Hyderabad. The stand-up comedian will be gracing the carnival on April 1, Monday. His attendance is eagerly anticipated by Hyderabadis.