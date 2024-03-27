Munawar Faruqui to grace Ramzan food carnival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Ramzan festivities sweep across Hyderabad, the city is buzzing with various expos and events adding more excitement to the celebratory atmosphere. Recently, we reported that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be gracing Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan today.

In the latest update, we hear that Bigg Boss 17 winner and renowned stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is all set to visit a Ramzan food carnival in the city.

Mehfil-E-Zaiqa, touted as Hyderabad’s ultimate Ramzan food carnival, is scheduled to take place from March 29th to April 9th at Kings Classic Garden in Gudimalkapur.

Munawar Faruqui’s presence is expected to elevate the event where he will be interacting with his fans and followers. Siasat.com has exclusively learnt that the stand-up comedian will be gracing the carnival on April 1, Monday. His attendance is eagerly anticipated by Hyderabadis.

The Mehfil-E-Zaiqa food carnival promises an array of culinary delights from around the world, with everything from iconic Hyderabadi haleem and biryani to Chinese and Italian cuisines available under one roof. The carnival will run from Iftar to Suhoor, offering visitors a chance to indulge in a gastronomic journey.

Entry to the food carnival is free, making it accessible to everyone eager to explore diverse cuisines and celebrate the spirit of Ramzan in Hyderabad.