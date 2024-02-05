Munawar Faruqui to romance Jacqueline Fernandez? Details inside

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is on cloud nine following his huge win in Bigg Boss 17. Munawar, who enjoys massive fan following, emerged as the winner by defeating four other finalists — Abhishek, Mannara, Ankita and Arun.

Munawar Faruqui returned to work soon after stepping out of Bigg Boss 17 house. He delighted fans with his latest stand-up release titled ‘Legends of Abba Kadar,’ a comedic masterpiece that has rapidly amassed millions of views and is currently dominating YouTube’s trending charts.

And now, we have the latest update on his next project. Buzz has it that Munawar Faruqui might soon collaborate with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo might join forces for an upcoming music video.

#MunawarFaruqui Could be seen opposite #JacquelineFernandez in a music video soon — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 5, 2024

While official confirmation and detailed information about the project are still awaited, the mere prospect of this collaboration has stirred excitement among fans.

Munawar Faruqui recently engaged with his audience through an interactive Instagram live session. Although the session garnered an impressive response from his followers, it fell short of breaking the record set by Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and MC Stan, the champion of Bigg Boss 16.