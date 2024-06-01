Munawar Faruqui’s 1st international show in Dubai: Ticket prices

Mumbai: After the massive success of his previous comedy special tour ‘Dongri to Nowhere,’ stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is making his debut in Dubai with his second special tour, ‘Dhandho.’ This will be his first international show.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui had been facing travel and passport issues for the past few years, restricting his shows to Indian cities only. He was entangled in legal trouble after cases were filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Now that everything is resolved, the standup comedian is taking up his first international tour.

On Saturday, the comedian announced the details of his upcoming standup comedy show on Instagram, including the venue and date.

Munawar is set to perform on June 22 at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. He humorously captioned his announcement, “Dosto soch rha hu ki ab jaa hi rha hu toh ek adha tel ka kuan bhi le lun?” referring to the high ticket prices.

Ticket Prices

According to the online ticketing website Platinumlist, ticket prices start from Rs 3000 and go up to Rs 6000.

Location and How to Get There

Munawar Faruqui’s Second Wedding

Munawar Faruqui is also making headlines for his second wedding. Munawar and Mehzabeen Coatwala reportedly tied the knot on May 26, 2024, in a close-knit affair attended by only family members. Earlier this week, the first photos of the couple surfaced on social media, showing them cutting a cake together.