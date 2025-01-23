Munawar Faruqui’s 5-year-old son offers Namaz, photo goes viral

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, known for his engaging social media presence, treated his fans to a glimpse of his personal life through his latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Munawar shared a carousel of photos capturing precious moments, including cozy snap with his wife Mehzabeen, glimpses from his shows, and much more.

However, the highlight of the post was an adorable photo of his five-year-old son Mikael offering Namaz. The heartwarming picture is a sight to behold and is winning hearts online.

On the personal front, Munawar’s life has seen its share of ups and downs. He was previously married to Jasmine in 2017, with the marriage ending in divorce in 2022. The couple shares their son Mikael. After dating social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi briefly, Munawar married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in May 2024.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala (Image Source: X)

On the professional side, Munawar is making headlines as he is all set to star in a music video alongside popular Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi. It was shot recently in the picturesque landscapes of Nepal and several sneak peeks are already creating buzz online. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release to witness their much-anticipated on-screen chemistry.