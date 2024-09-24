Munawar Faruqui’s new lavish home: Reported price and location

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, has bought new house in Mumbai. Located in Wadala’s New Cuffe Parade, this high-rise apartment is in a 40-storey tower called Lodha Aura, which is still under construction.

Munawar’s New Home in Wadala

Munawar bought his new house for a whopping Rs 6.09 crore, as per latest reports. This apartment is part of the Lodha Aura, a luxurious building offering spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. It’s located in a great area of Mumbai, known for a mix of residential and business spaces.

Although Munawar married makeup artist Mehzabeen in May 2024, it’s still unclear if they’ll move into this new home together. Fans are excited to see what’s next for the comedian as he continues to reach new heights.

Munawar’s Road to Fame

Munawar rose to fame with his stand-up comedy, gaining attention with YouTube hits like “Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat” and “Ghost Story.” His fame skyrocketed after winning the reality show Lock Upp in 2022, followed by his victorious stint in Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024. Munawar’s charm and humor have made him a favorite in both the comedy and reality TV worlds.

His estimated net worth is more than Rs 10 crore. In addition to his lavish new home, Munawar also treated himself to a shiny black Range Rover following his Bigg Boss win.

Recent Challenges

While Munawar’s new home is a celebration of his success, recent events in Delhi brought a serious scare. Authorities received information about a potential threat to his life while he was in the capital for the Entertainers Cricket League. Police responded quickly to ensure his safety, and Munawar safely returned to Mumbai.

Munawar Faruqui is riding high in his career as he recently completed the first schedule of his acting debut, First Copy. The film, directed by Farhan P. Zamma, began shooting in late July at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.