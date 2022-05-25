Munawar, Nazila to share screen for first time, details inside

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is ruling the headlines ever since he won the successful OTT captive reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Post his victory, fans are curious to know about his future projects. Well, we have some exciting updates on Munawar’s professional front. Scroll ahead to know them.

According to entertainment portal, Fifafooz, Munawar Faruqui will be soon seen in a music video. He has already completed the shoot for his next. While there is no official confirmation or announcement, rumours have it that the comedian has joined hands with either Tony Kakkar or Yasser Desai. But, one thing is confirmed that instead of Anjali Arora, his girlfriend Nazila will feature in his single. If the reports turn out to be true, then this is going to be their first ever project together.

It is to be noted that the couple were recently spotted at the airport and reportedly they travelled to Punjab for one day shoot. Going by the above updates, fans are now wondering if Munawar and Nazila shot their single in Punjab. However, nothing has been confirmed yet so far.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui and his beau Nazila are in the limelight by dropping a set of loved-up picture on Instagram. In the pictures, the lovebirds are seen in Dhaakad’s premiere But what caught everyone’s attention was the caption.

Speaking about his other projects, Munawar Faruqui is all set to take part in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.