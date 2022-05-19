Munawar won Lock Upp because of Salman Khan: Payal Rohtagi

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s captive reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut came to an end on May 7 with Munawar Faruqui announced as winner. However, not all contestants are happy with this decision of the show-makers.

Recently, one of the Lock Upp show contestants Payal Rohatgi, who emerged as the runner-up of the show, took to Instagram to slam Munawar’s win and call it a sad PR gimmick. Furthermore, she even claimed that Munawar Faruqui was given the win because of Bollywood star Salman Khan who bonded with Kangana Ranaut at his Eid party.

Payal reposted an old Lock Upp poster and captioned it, “So they made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not Ghar Ghar ki kahani types. A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL 😂😂 The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them. Unfollowing Kangana.”

Check out her Instagram post below.

For the unversed, Lock Upp was a reality show where 20 contestants were pitted against each other in a prison-like environment. After 70 days of competition, Payal Rohatgi won first runner up while Munawar Faruqui bagged the win. As the winner, Munawar Faruqui took home a trophy, cash prize of Rs. 20 Lakhs, and a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.