Published: 15th May 2022 11:36 am IST
Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested
New Delhi: Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The absconding owner of a building in outer Delhi’s Mundka, where a massive fire broke out leaving 27 people dead, has been arrested two days after the incident, police said on Sunday.

Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday.

“We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana” said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, he said.

Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors.

