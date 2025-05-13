Mundra port drug haul: SC dismisses bail plea of Delhi-based businessman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of a Delhi-based businessman held in the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, however, granted liberty to accused Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar to approach the court after six months for bail.

The bench termed the allegation of terror financing against Talwar as premature and directed the special court to list the matter twice in a month for expeditious conclusion of trial in the case.

On April 23, the top court reserved its verdict on the bail plea after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the proceeds of sale were used for funding terror activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Talwar, who ran popular clubs in the national capital, was arrested by the agency in August, 2022, in what is termed as the biggest drug haul in the country.

On September 12, 2021, some containers arrived at Mundra Port from Afghanistan via Iran, filled with bags full of semi-processed talc stones.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence checked the containers on September 13, 2021 and some of the bags were found to contain heroin, eventually leading to the recovery of 2988.21 kilogram of heroin worth of Rs 21,000 crore.

Investigators later found that it was the sixth and last consignment which was intercepted.

Several people, including Afghan nationals, were arrested in connection with the case.