Munshi Naan reopens after old location razed for Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: Close to a month after the demolition of its 174-year-old original building, Munshi Naan has now reopened in the same vicinity. The new location of the naan shop, which is a much-loved place by many, is on the Chatta Bazar road, which is the exactly opposite its old location. The shop was demolished to make way for the upcoming Hyderabad Metro rail’s Old City line.

Abdul Hameed, who runs Munshi Naan with his family today told Siasat.com that they were able to identify a new place in the area thankfully. Interestingly, he claimed that the Hyderabad Metro rail authorities went ahead with the demolition in spite of his family filing a case against the move. “They broke down our shop asking us to show an order against it. But how will there be an order if the case at that point had not even been heard?,” he asked.

The demolition of the 174-year-old Munshi Naan shop took place on October 14. It lead to a massive public outcry, as many Hyderabadis have been going there for generations.

It is an iconic historical establishment and its location and visibility is also what made it a favourite of many in Hyderabad. The owners also made naan in the traditional bhatti to ensure that its original taste never changes, maintaining its authenticity which is what draws hundreds of customers to he shop everyday.

History of Munshi Naan

Mohammed Hussain, who worked as a Munshi or (clerk) in the office of Hyderabad’s fourth Nizam (Nasir-us-Daula), started Munshi Naan. He learnt the recipe (from Delhi) to make naan, and started his own establishment in 1851.

In the past, Hameed even tried shifting to modern machinery to make Naan some years ago. However, no matter how much they tried, what they make could not be replicated since the machines could not match up to a traditional tandoor. The bread at Munshi Naan is made by sticking the dough on the tandoor, the traditional way as it has been since it was founded.

The naan there is also a favourite of many in Hyderabad, and customers come from far as well often just to pick up some bread.

Hyderabad Metro rail’s expansion in the Old City

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on September 29, 2024, approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres has been approved for the new corridors. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar. The Metro Rail for the Old City in Hyderabad will essentially pass via the Darul Shifa – Purani Haveli area, affecting some of the historical monuments along the route. The affected monuments belong to the Shia Muslim community. Aside from that, Munshi Naan will be demolished for the road expansion.

