Munugode bypoll: All exit polls predict TRS victory

Hyderabad: The high-stake Munugode bypoll saw over 90 percent polling yesterday. Though the counting of the votes will take place on November 6, all exit polls predicted that TRS is going to win the seat.

As per exit polls, with over 40 percent votes, TRS will win the seat whereas, BJP and Congress will be in second and third position respectively.

Munugode exit polls

SAS Group, HMR, Third Vision Research and Services, and Trishul Consulting Services have predicted that BJP and Congress will be confined to second and third positions respectively.

Following is what various exit polls predicted

SAS Group

Parties Percentage TRS 41-42 BJP 35-36 Congress 16.5-17.5

HMR

Parties Percentage TRS 42.13 BJP 31.98 Congress 21.06

Third Vision Research and Services

Parties Percentage TRS 48-51 BJP 31-35 Congress 13-15

Trishul Consulting Services

Parties Percentage TRS 47 BJP 31 Congress 18

Candidates in the fray

There are a total of 47 candidates in the fray but the main contest is among three major players, TRS, BJP and Congress.

The by-poll was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August.

Reddy is now contesting on the BJP ticket.

The TRS has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018.

Congress leader has fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.

Why is Munugode bypoll considered crucial?

The Munugode byelection has assumed significance as its outcome would give an edge to the winner ahead of next year’s legislative assembly elections.

During the poll campaign, leaders from three parties, TRS, BJP, and Congress were seen leveling allegations against each other.

Political parties left no stone unturned to win the seat. They were even seen promising gold to voters.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.