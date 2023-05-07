Muralidharan meeting with ICRF in Bahrain and Andhra house maid issue discussed

Jeddah: Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF) is a unique organization under the aegis of the Embassy of India in Bahrain that has been at the forefront to address needy and distressed Indians in the Kingdom.

ICRF consists of representatives of various Indian states and working round the clock to respond to needy Indians.

ICRF members along with some community workers and volunteers held an interesting and informative interaction with Union Minister of state for External Affairs V. Muralidharan in Manama.

The community members mainly from Southern states from where a large number diaspora works in Bahrain and air their woes to the minister. The grievances include illegal recruitment of house maids from Andhra Pradesh and other states to flight connectivity to various Indian cities.

The minister listened patiently to all issues raised by community members. “We have brought the need for more transparency and accountability in recruitment of housemaids into Bahrain”, said D. Shiva Kumar, noted community activist of Andhra Pradesh.

Shiva Kumar among one of the community volunteers who had briefed the minister about the woes of the Indian community in Bahrain.

Nomula Murali of Telugu Kala Samiti, an organization of Telugu expatriates in Bahrain also among those who interacted with the minister.

Hailing Indian Embassy efforts to address repatriation of stranded women domestic workers, Shiva Kumar urged to initiate stringent action against those who recruit them back home in India.

The meeting was attended by Vipul, joint secretary for the Gulf region in MEA, Ambassador Piyush Srivastav besides diplomats Ejaz Ahmed, Ravi Shanker Shukla.

ICRF Chairman Dr. Babu Ramachandran briefed about ICRF objectives and activities to the minister while Aruldas Thomas moderated the question hour. The meeting concluded with vote of thanks presented by ICRF General Secretary Pankaj Nallur.