Murder accused recaptured hours after escaping from police station

Bidar: A murder accused who escaped from police custody just six hours after his arrest has been recaptured by Bidar police, triggering questions over security lapses at the Khatak Chincholi Police Station.

The accused, identified as Kailash, had been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman, Anita, in Halagorta village of Bhalki taluk. Police said the accused had been absconding after the crime and was apprehended following a search operation before being brought to Khatak Chincholi Police Station for interrogation.

According to officials, Kailash managed to escape from the police station late at night, barely six hours after being taken into custody. The incident has drawn criticism from the public and the victim’s family, who questioned how an accused in a murder case could flee from a police station despite being under police watch.

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The victim’s family alleged that the escape reflected gross negligence on the part of the police and questioned whether the accused had received any assistance. They also claimed that the police initially attempted to keep the escape under wraps and that the matter came to light only after family members informed the media.

Following the escape, Bidar police launched an intensive search operation across the district. Acting on specific leads, police tracked down and arrested Kailash near Maroor village in Bhalki taluk on Saturday night. He was subsequently brought back to Khatak Chincholi Police Station.

The incident stems from the murder of Anita, who was allegedly attacked and killed by Kailash while she was taking a bath at her residence in Halagorta village. After the crime, the accused had gone into hiding before being arrested by police.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances under which the accused escaped from custody and whether there was any lapse or negligence on the part of police personnel. Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.