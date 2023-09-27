Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole

Narsimullu was staying in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana by changing his name and identity.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th September 2023 9:14 am IST
Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole
Representational image

Mumbai: A 39-year-old murder convict, who was absconding for the last 12 years after jumping parole, has been arrested by the Mumbai police’s crime branch from Telangana, a police official said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The convict, Ashok Hanumanta Kajeri alias V Shiva Narsimullu, was staying in Mahabubnagar town of Telangana by changing his name and identity, the official said on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the Mumbai police in a case of murder which took place in 2007, said the official.

MS Education Academy

Kajeri was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in 2008 and was sent to Nashik Central Prison in Maharashtra to serve his jail term.

Also Read
Telangana: Chided over using phone, teenager ends life at Raidurgam

In 2011, he was released on a 30-day parole, but he did not return to the prison to complete his sentence and was absconding since then, the official said.

The Mumbai police had searched for him in Nashik, Jalna, Hingoli and Parbhani in Maharashtra and Kerala also, but he remained untraceable.

After several years, the crime branch officials got specific information about Kajeri’s presence in Telangana from where he was finally nabbed, the official said.

Kajeri was subsequently brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th September 2023 9:14 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button