Telangana: Chided over using phone, teenager ends life at Raidurgam

Due to poor performance in academics, teachers complained to the boy's parents following which the disappointed youngster jumped off the 14th floor of his apartment building.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 26th September 2023 2:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: A class tenth student who was addicted to online games died by suicide, jumping from a building at Raidurgam in Cyberabad in Telangana on Monday, September 25.

Rehash Reddy, 14, is studying in tenth standard at a private school in the city.

The police stated that the boy, Rehash, was highly addicted to online games and not concentrating on his studies. His parents scolded him for not spending time on his studies rather than on online games.

Due to poor performance, the teachers complained to the parents following which the disappointed youngster jumped off the 14th floor of the apartment building where the family resided.

The Raidurgam police booked a case and started an investigation.

