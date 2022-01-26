Musaddiq Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar as Imran Khan’s accountability adviser

Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed the former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability.

According to a notification issued in this regard, Abbasi will replace former adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar who resigned from the post on January 24, as reported by Geo-TV.

A former deputy prosecutor for the NAB, Akbar was appointed as the special assistant to the Prime Minister on accountability in August 2018.

Earlier, Mirza Shahzad Akbar tendered his resignation on Monday but continues to have an association with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Later, in December 2019, he was also given an additional portfolio of advisers to the Prime Minister on interior affairs, as reported by Geo TV.

In July 2020, the barrister was promoted as the adviser to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior with the status of a federal minister.

Further, the Pakistan cabinet division issued a notification in this regard after the president’s approval, according to Geo TV.