Musafir Cafe starring Vikrant Massey sets return with 2nd season

Mumbai: The streaming show ‘Musafir Cafe’ is set to return with its 2nd season. The makers announced the new season on Wednesday.

The series stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, alongside Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui.

The series resonated with the audience owing to its relatability in the lead characters o, and Chander, Sudha or Preeti; in the choices they had to make and the timing of it all.

Talking about the overwhelming response to ‘Musafir Cafe’ and the announcement of season 2, creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said, “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on our show. As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people’s hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. Watching viewers laugh with them, cry for them, tell me their stories and passionately root for their favourite characters has been deeply moving and humbling. It felt like they weren’t ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. Because for me, the story is just getting started”.

She further mentioned, “I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning, championing its emotional honesty, and being true creative partners and my musafirs every step of the way. Their faith in my every crazy request and their willingness to nurture it with me, every step of the way has made it possible for us to tell the next chapter. Season 2 will be our love letter to everyone who made Musafir Cafe their own. What happens next? Stay tuned!”

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, directed by Ruchir Arun, and based on the characters from the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey, the series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories. The 2nd season of the series is set to stream on Netflix.