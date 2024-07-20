Muscat mosque shooting: Oman official visits Indian embassy, offers condolences

In the wake of a tragic shooting incident at a mosque in the capital Muscat, a senior official from Oman Foreign Ministry Khalid Muslahi visited the Indian Embassy in the country to offer condolences over the passing away of an Indian national.

On his visit, Khalid Mushali, the Undersecretary of the Oman Foreign Ministry, met with India’s Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang and expressed sympathies and support. Amit Narang appreciated Muslahi’s visit and the Omani authorities’ prompt action and support.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated, “H.E. Khalid Muslahi, Undersecretary @FMofOman visited the Embassy to offer condolences for the passing away of an Indian in the shooting incident in Muscat. Amb @Amit_Narang appreciated the visit and conveyed his appreciation for the prompt action & support of Omani authorities.”

An Indian national was killed and another was injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Muscat city in Oman on July 15.

The attack took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city of Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims. At least six people have been killed and 28 others wounded in the rare act of violence in the Gulf nation, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on July 16, Oman’s police said that three gunmen behind the attack were killed and police officers have “concluded the procedures for dealing with the shooting,” it said.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat closely followed up on the well-being of the Indian community and worked on the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian national.

Indian Ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang, spoke with Tausif Abbas, son of Basha Jan Ali Hussain, who was killed in the shooting. He also spoke to the families of the three who suffered injuries and assured them of full support.

The Indian envoy also conveyed his “sincere appreciation” for the “prompt action” taken by the Omani security agencies in dealing with the crisis and protecting the lives of innocent civilians.

ISIS claims responsibility

Meanwhile, the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) terrorist group claimed responsibility on Tuesday, July 16, for a deadly attack, Reuters reported.

According to a statement released by the terrorist group, three ISIS suicide attackers opened fire on worshippers’ landmark mosque named Ali bin Abi Talib during Ashura commemorations.

