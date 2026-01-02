Musi project estimates to be finalised by Mar 31: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that estimations for the Musi River Rejuvenation Project will be finalised by March 31, after which tenders will be invited to begin the works.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to extend a Rs 4,000-crore loan, and the Centre has approved the development of Gandhi Sarovar as part of the project.

The chief minister said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared, and all MLAs will be briefed through a PowerPoint presentation before finalisation.

Revanth Reddy highlights Bapu Ghat’s significance

He highlighted the historical significance of Bapu Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed, and recalled that the Kakatiyas and Nizams had developed water projects along river basins to support irrigation and drinking needs.

Revanth Reddy said strict action has been taken to curb pollution in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, originally built by the Nizams in response to the 1908 floods.

He added that global cities like London, New York, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore inspired Telangana’s river revival model.

Also Read Harish Rao demands White Paper on Musi beautification project expenditure

Revanth slams oppn

Citing the Sabarmati and Ganga riverfronts, he criticised the opposition for “obstructing the Musi project in the name of politics.”

On pollution in Nalgonda

The chief minister expressed concern over pollution in Nalgonda due to industrial waste, affecting local health, especially women. Plans are underway to divert 20 TMC of Godavari water, allocating 15 TMC for drinking and 5 TMC for a clean Musi flow.

The project will include developing the ancient Shiva temple near Manchirevula, and constructing a Gurudwara, mosque, and church to promote harmony.

55 km elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gourella

Rejecting allegations of being a “real estate broker,” Revanth said real estate drives urban progress.

He also announced a 55 km elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gourella, and reaffirmed the government’s goal to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city.