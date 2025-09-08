Musi rejuvenation works given to blacklisted company, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Terming the Telangana government’s Musi Rejuvenation Project as a “loot in instalments,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the contract of Godavari Phase 2 and 3 projects was given to a company that is blacklisted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

KTR’s allegations were centred around the state government’s efforts to divert 20 TMC Godavari waters from the Mallanna Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad. Around 4 TMC will be used to clean the Musi River.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, September 8, KTR said that in the past, the contracting firm had carried out the works for laying National Highway 66 in Kerala, but was blacklisted after a slope protection wall collapsed.

He pointed out that the same company constructed the Sunkisala Project managed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and claimed the retaining wall of that project had collapsed after the Congress came to power.

“How did a black-listed company get the Godavari phase 2 and 3 projects?” he wondered.

“How did the East India Company become ‘Best India Company’ and a best friend? How did the project’s cost escalate from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 7,400 crore?” he questioned, observing that it was only being done to deliver bags of cash to the party’s high command in Delhi, to retain Revanth Reddy’s chief minister’s seat.