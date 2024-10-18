Musi river project in Hyderabad: Delegation to visit South Korea on study tour

Hyderabad: In a significant move to boost efforts for the Musi River revival project, a 25-member delegation from Telangana, comprising public representatives and senior officials, will embark on a study tour to Seoul, South Korea, from October 21 to 24. The visit is part of the state government’s ongoing commitment to transforming the polluted Musi River and developing Hyderabad into a heritage city.

The delegation includes prominent leaders such as Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vem Narender Reddy, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, GHMC Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha, and 11 members of the Legislative Assembly. Senior officials such as Principal Secretary Dana Kishore and Director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) P. Gouthami, along with other key officers from MRDCL, will also be part of the group.

Officials stated that the main objective of the study tour is to gain insights into Seoul’s successful riverfront development projects. The Telangana government aims to apply the learnings from Seoul’s restoration efforts to Musi, cleaning the river and transforming it into a vibrant hub for tourism and recreation.

The Musi River, once a lifeline for Hyderabad, has been facing severe pollution and environmental degradation. The Telangana government is keen on not only restoring the river’s ecological balance but also improving living standards, creating employment, and developing new revenue streams for the city.

The team will depart from Hyderabad in the early hours of October 20 and is expected to return on October 25, bringing back valuable knowledge to enhance Hyderabad’s urban development efforts.

This visit is seen as a crucial step towards realizing the vision of a clean and thriving Musi River that can contribute to the city’s heritage and economy.