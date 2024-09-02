Musi River swells due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The level of the Musi River is rising due to the heavy rains being witnessed in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata also wrote, “In light of the current situation, with the Musi River experiencing a significant flow at Chaderghat bridge due to the heavy rains, we urge all citizens to remain indoors for their safety.”

In light of the current situation, with the Musi River experiencing a significant flow at Chaderghat bridge due to the heavy rains, we urge all citizens to remain indoors for their safety.



Please stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during this time.#GHMC #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/GK70P8ijxA — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) September 1, 2024

Musi River: A tributary of Krishna River

The Musi River, a tributary of the Krishna River, flows through Telangana and divides Hyderabad into the Old City and the New City.

The Musi River originates in the Ananthagiri Hills, located in the Vikarabad district of Telangana, and flows through Hyderabad and other districts before joining the Krishna River in the Nalgonda district. After merging with the Krishna River, it eventually empties into the Bay of Bengal.

Several historical structures are located along the banks of the river, including the Telangana High Court, City College, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Osmania General Hospital, Salar Jung Museum, and State Central Library.

Hussain Sagar Lake filled to brim due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

With Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of Hyderabad filled to the brim due to heavy rains and huge inflows, authorities on Sunday opened four sluice gates to release the water.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has alerted people in areas along the discharge channels.

Following incessant rains since Saturday, Hussain Sagar received huge inflows through stormwater drains from different parts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The water level in the lake was 513.60 meters against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514 meters.

With rainfall continuing in and around the city, GHMC officials are closely monitoring the water levels in reservoirs in Hyderabad and the Musi River.