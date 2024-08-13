Revanth Reddy aims to rejuvenate Hyderabad’s Musi River, visits Cheonggyecheon

Hyderabad: In an effort to rejuvenate the Musi River in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Cheonggyecheon in South Korea on Monday.

Following the visit, he wrote, “Exploring solutions and brainstorming possibilities, my team and I went on a late-night stroll along Cheonggyecheon stream in Seoul. Found lots of ideas and insights.”

Government aims to rejuvenate Musi River, build waterfront in Hyderabad

For the past few months, the Telangana government has been aiming to rejuvenate the Musi River and develop a world-class waterfront.

Earlier, during his trip to London, the Chief Minister studied the management of the Thames River and its riverfront development project.

The project to rejuvenate the Musi River aims to benefit the people while ensuring the protection of natural resources and the environment.

A tributary of Krishna River

The Musi River, a tributary of the Krishna River, flows through Telangana. It divides Hyderabad into the Old City and New City.

The Musi River originates in the Ananthagiri Hills, located in the Vikarabad district of Telangana, and flows through Hyderabad and other districts before joining the Krishna River in the Nalgonda district. After merging with the Krishna River, it eventually empties into the Bay of Bengal.

Several historical structures are located along the banks of the river, including the Telangana High Court, City College, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Osmania General Hospital, Salar Jung Museum, and State Central Library.