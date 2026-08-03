Music composer Devi Sri Prasad set to make his acting debut

New Delhi: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film “Yellamma”.

The film is directed by Venu Yeldandi and features Bhagyashri Borse. It is produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations Productions.

Production banner shared the poster featuring Prasad on the official X handle on Sunday as they announced his casting in the project. He will essay the role of Parshi in the film.

“The birth of an actor… On the day of his birth. A name called. A world called #Yellamma. A journey we are all waiting to witness,” read the caption.

The film is set in a rural Telangana backdrop and follows a singing group devoted to Goddess Yellamma as they face social oppression and unseen challenges.

Prasad made his music debut in 1997 by releasing a non-feature studio album. He made his film score debut as a composer at 19 with