Musk back on Twitter after 10-day hiatus, feeling ‘little bored’

Musk, a serial Tweeter, last posted on June 22 on the battle between SpaceX and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over broadband usage.

Published: 2nd July 2022 1:29 pm IST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday broke his 10-day long Twitter silence, admitting that he was feeling a bit bored.

Musk took his longest-ever ‘digital detox’ from Twitter in nearly five years, leaving his more than 100 million followers and the media speculating.

He last tweeted on June 22, before switching off from the micro-blogging platform which he uses to break news and fix people.

“Feeling a perhaps a a little bored?” Tweeted Musk.

A follower immediately replied: ‘Daddy’s home!’

“Where you been? It’s been boring lol,” tweeted another.

Musk then posted his photo along with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican, where his grown-up kids are probably also seen.

“Honoured to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk said.

His 10-day long silence comes in the middle of the controversial $44 billion deal to buy Twitter that he has put on hold till CEO Parag Agrawal informs him the exact number of bots and spam accounts on the platform.

His absence came amid the controversial ruling in the US over abortion rights, and his followers had expected him to react strongly to that.

