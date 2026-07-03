Muskan-12 launched in Cyberabad to trace missing children

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Friday, July 3, launched “Operation Muskan-12”, a month-long drive aimed at tracing missing children and rescuing minors from begging, rag-picking, child labour, trafficking and bonded labour.

The initiative, which will run from July 1 to July 31, seeks to identify, rescue and rehabilitate homeless children and those forced into exploitative conditions across the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh chaired a convergence meeting at the Cyberabad Commissionerate headquarters to review the implementation of the operation and coordinate efforts among various stakeholder departments.

Seven special teams formed

As part of the drive, Cyberabad Police have formed seven special teams, each comprising a sub-inspector and four police constables, including a woman constable, to identify and rescue children trapped in child labour and trafficking networks.

K. Srujana said the teams would use the facial recognition application “Darpan” to identify missing and unidentified children, including those separated from their families for various reasons.

Also Read Ministers call for complete ban on child labour, child marriage

The operation is being supervised by the Women and Children Safety Wing of Cyberabad Police and will be carried out with support from departments dealing with labour, child welfare and healthcare.

Police said hotspots and clusters where children were previously found engaged in labour or other exploitative activities had already been identified based on past case data, and rescue and rehabilitation efforts would be focused on these areas.

Officials from Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, the Labour Department and the Health Department attended the coordination meeting and assured full cooperation for the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Ramesh urged all stakeholder departments to work closely with the Operation Muskan teams to ensure the rescue, protection and rehabilitation of vulnerable children.