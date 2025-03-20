Musk’s AI, Grok, names KCR as best CM in India from 2014-24

As per RBI's "Handbook of Statistics in Indian States" Telangana stood first in Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) growth from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Published: 20th March 2025 12:16 pm IST
KCR best CM in India from 2014-24:Grok
Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s economic progress under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) remains a hot topic on social media, with AI tools referring to K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) as the best chief minister in Hindi.

An X user asked Grok to name the best chief minister in India from 2014 to 2024, and the AI tool named BRS supremo KCR as the best. “KCR of Telangana stands out as the best chief minister,” Grok stated, citing factors such as 10-12 percent annual GSDP growth, major infrastructure upgrades, and improvements in the Human Development Index (HDI) during his tenure.

Grok also praised Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for advancements in health and education while acknowledging Naveen Patnaik and Siddaramaiah for their governance. However, it noted, “Chandrashekhar Rao’s economic impact takes the lead. Data backs this, though opinions vary.”

Another X account, India Tech and Infra shared Reserve Bank of India’s data which corroborated Grok’s response. As per RBI’s “Handbook of Statistics in Indian States” Telangana stood first in Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) growth from 2017-18 to 2022-23. Telangana recorded 28.52 per cent growth, followed by Tamil Nadu (25.22 per cent) and Karnataka (25.32 per cent), at constant prices.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao shared these post on X saying, “Facts are facts, no matter what anyone thinks or opines. Telangana was the best-performing State under KCR.”

