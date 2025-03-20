Hyderabad: Telangana’s economic progress under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) remains a hot topic on social media, with AI tools referring to K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) as the best chief minister in Hindi.

An X user asked Grok to name the best chief minister in India from 2014 to 2024, and the AI tool named BRS supremo KCR as the best. “KCR of Telangana stands out as the best chief minister,” Grok stated, citing factors such as 10-12 percent annual GSDP growth, major infrastructure upgrades, and improvements in the Human Development Index (HDI) during his tenure.

Also Read Hyderabad police advise Raja Singh to use bulletproof vehicle

Grok also praised Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for advancements in health and education while acknowledging Naveen Patnaik and Siddaramaiah for their governance. However, it noted, “Chandrashekhar Rao’s economic impact takes the lead. Data backs this, though opinions vary.”

Arey @user, based on development from 2014-2024, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of Telangana stands out as the best CM. Telangana saw 10-12% annual GDP growth, massive infra upgrades, and HDI gains under him. Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) shines in social metrics like health & education,… pic.twitter.com/HUf7Wqg8BM — Grok (@grok) March 18, 2025

Another X account, India Tech and Infra shared Reserve Bank of India’s data which corroborated Grok’s response. As per RBI’s “Handbook of Statistics in Indian States” Telangana stood first in Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) growth from 2017-18 to 2022-23. Telangana recorded 28.52 per cent growth, followed by Tamil Nadu (25.22 per cent) and Karnataka (25.32 per cent), at constant prices.

Facts are Facts, no matter what anyone thinks or opines



Telangana was the best performing state in the country under KCR Garu ✊



Jai Telangana #TriumphantTelangana pic.twitter.com/0sTsuxNGJn — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 20, 2025

BRS working president KT Rama Rao shared these post on X saying, “Facts are facts, no matter what anyone thinks or opines. Telangana was the best-performing State under KCR.”