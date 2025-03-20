Hyderabad police advise Raja Singh to use bulletproof vehicle

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police alerted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh to move around in a bulletproof vehicle with his personal security officers in view of phone calls threatening to kill him.

The notice was issued by the Mangalhat police station.

Police notice to MLA

In the notice, the police stated, “It is to alert you that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls, and it has been noticed that you are often leaving your residence and office without any security personnel and moving among the public, which shows your negligence towards your life and safety. In this regard, you are requested to protect yourself by using the bulletproof vehicle and inevitably utilize the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the government to avoid untoward incidents.”

The MLA has time and again publicly spoken about receiving calls from some persons who warned and threatened to kill him.

Raja Singh targets Aurangzeb

Raja Singh, during his recent visit to Maharashtra, targeted Mughal King Aurangzeb and demanded that his shrine be bulldozed.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday demanded a ban on Raja Singh. He lashed out at the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over the Nagpur violence, claiming that it was a “government-sponsored incident.”

Wadettiwar, in a scathing attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh, called for a ban against him in Maharashtra, accusing him of “inciting violence.” He also alleged that the Mahayuti government is promoting such people.