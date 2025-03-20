Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a shift towards premium homes as the city saw a surge in registrations of high-value apartments in the past year.

On the other hand, registrations of homes priced below Rs 50 lakh are declining.

Registrations of budget homes fall 20 pc YoY

As per the latest report by Knight Frank India, a property consulting firm, registrations of homes priced below Rs 50 lakh have steadily declined.

Although the segment still makes up more than half of total transactions, in February 2025, it saw a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline.

In February last year, the share of registrations of properties valued at less than Rs 50 lakh was 59 percent. It declined to 56 percent in February 2025.

Hyderabad sees surge in registrations of high-value apartments

On the other hand, the registrations of properties valued above Rs 1 crore increased by 1 percent YoY. They account for 18 percent of the total registrations in February 2025.

Value of properties (in Rs) Share of registrations in February 2024 (in percent) Share of registrations in February 2025 (in percent) Less than 50 lakh 59 56 50 lakh – 1 crore 26 26 More than 1 crore 15 18 Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

In the city, the majority of the registered properties were concentrated in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 67 percent of all registrations.

Units including apartments sized more than 2,000 sq ft accounted for 17 percent of the total registrations in Hyderabad, compared to 13 percent in February 2024.

Unit-size in sq.ft Share of registrations in February 2024 (in percent) Share of registrations in February 2025 (in percent) 0-500 2 3 500-1000 14 13 1000-2000 71 67 2000-3000 10 14 Over 3000 3 3 Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

The Hyderabad residential market covers Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy districts.

At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 44 percent of property registrations. It was closely followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 41 percent. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 15 percent of total registrations.