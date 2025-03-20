India’s rank in list of world’s happiest countries

India, which ranks fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind on the list of the world’s happiest nations.

According to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest nation in the world. Denmark and Iceland rank among the top three happiest nations.

List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

Currently, the list of the top 10 happiest countries is topped by Finland.

While European countries dominate the top 10 in the ranking, there were some exceptions. Despite the war with Hamas, Israel came in at 8th. Costa Rica and Mexico entered the top 10 for the first time, ranking at 6th and 10th respectively.

Following is the list of the top 10 happiest countries

Finland Denmark Iceland Sweden Netherlands Cost Rica Norway Israel Luxembourg Mexico

India’s ranking

In the list of the happiest countries in the world, India ranks 118 out of 147 nations.

The United States, United Kingdom, and France ranked 24th, 23rd, and 33rd, respectively. The United States has dropped to its lowest-ever position at 24, having previously peaked at 11th place in 2012. The United Kingdom is at position 23.

Afghanistan is again ranked as the unhappiest country in the world, with Afghan women saying their lives are especially difficult.

Sierra Leone in western Africa is the second unhappiest, followed by Lebanon, ranking the 3rd from the bottom.