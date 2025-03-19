Hyderabad may witness intense storms on March 23, 24

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad, who have been experiencing summer heat for the past few days, are likely to get relief as scattered intense storms are expected on March 22 and 23.

Other districts of Telangana are also likely to witness storms on Sunday and Monday.

Huge impact to be seen in seven districts

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, the huge impact of storms is likely to be witnessed in seven districts of Telangana.

These districts are Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, and Gadwal may also see isolated storms.

Hyderabad, 17 other districts to see intense storms

On March 22 and 23, along with the city, 17 other districts are likely to experience scattered intense storms.

THUNDERSTORM WARNING ⚠️



As we move out of heatwave, strong thunderstorm, winds, isolated hailstorms too expected starting with Central,North TG on March 22 later extending to South, East TG on March 23, 24. East TG will have severe storms, STAY ALERT ⚠️



Hyderabad

pic.twitter.com/nZUEgPGwYK — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 19, 2025

These districts are Nirmal, Asifabad, Jagitial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Medchal, Yadadri, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool.

These districts may also witness hailstorms and strong winds.