Hyderabad may witness intense storms on March 23, 24

Other districts of Telangana are also likely to witness storms on Sunday and Monday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2025 2:28 pm IST
Thunderstorms
Representative image

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad, who have been experiencing summer heat for the past few days, are likely to get relief as scattered intense storms are expected on March 22 and 23.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Other districts of Telangana are also likely to witness storms on Sunday and Monday.

Huge impact to be seen in seven districts

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, the huge impact of storms is likely to be witnessed in seven districts of Telangana.

MS Creative School

These districts are Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, and Gadwal may also see isolated storms.

Hyderabad, 17 other districts to see intense storms

On March 22 and 23, along with the city, 17 other districts are likely to experience scattered intense storms.

Also Read
Telangana govt declares holiday on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

These districts are Nirmal, Asifabad, Jagitial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Medchal, Yadadri, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool.

These districts may also witness hailstorms and strong winds.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2025 2:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button