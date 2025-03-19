Telangana govt declares holiday on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday commemorating Shahadat Hazrat Ali, which falls on the 21st of the holy month of Ramzan.

Although the Telangana calendar listed the holiday on March 21, it will be observed on March 22.

The change in date is due to the sighting of the crescent moon, which resulted in the start of Ramzan on March 2 and the death anniversary on March 22.

Optional holiday on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

Though the government declared a holiday, it will be optional, not a general one.

In view of the holiday, schools and other colleges, especially minority institutions, may declare a holiday.

Telangana government declares holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Meanwhile, the government announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared holidays on March 31 and April 1. It mentioned March 31 for ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ and April 1 for the ‘Following Day of Eid.’

The government may change the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr as the celebration of the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If the crescent moon is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be on April 1.

The government has also announced a holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.