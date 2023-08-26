Musk’s X takes on LinkedIn, opens job hiring Beta for verified companies

It’s not yet a LinkedIn killer but surely a step in that direction to make X an 'everything app'.

Indo-Asian News Service |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 10:09 am IST
Delhi: X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday finally revealed plans to take on professional networking platform LInkedIn, saying that early access to the X Hiring Beta is now available to verified organisations.

The verified organisations (those who pay $1,000 a month for the verification status) can now feature job listings on their X profiles with the new feature.

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organisations,” X said in a post.

“Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today,” the Elon Musk-run company added.

It’s not yet a LinkedIn killer but surely a step in that direction to make X an “everything app”.

“Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organisations. If eligible, we’ll enable the Hiring features on your account,” said X.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that X will soon roll out a job search feature, allowing users to find jobs directly on the platform.

Last month, app researcher Nima Owji had posted a screenshot detailing the job listing feature which revealed that the company describes the feature as “Twitter Hiring” and it is a “free” feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions”.

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Musk had hinted at this feature in May this year. X’s first acquisition since Musk took over was Laskie.

So it’s possible that the acquisition assisted the platform to create and release the feature.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
