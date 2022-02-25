Muslim attacked by Hindutva goons in Gujarat, called terrorist

A Muslim resident of Shera village in Gujarat’s Bharuch district was attacked by a Hindutva mob as he drove back home from work on Tuesday.

At least nine men pelted stones at Mohammad Ataullah’s car, thrashed, and forced him to chant Jai Shree Ram, at gunpoint, at Chhabanpur bridge, Godra.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the police based on Ataullah’s report against the attackers. However, now a counter FIR has been charged against the victim, reported Maktoob Media.

“A car was stopped right behind my car. 3-4 men came out and started beating me,” Maktoob Media quoted Ataullah, as he narrated his ordeal. He said that he was hit on the head, punched in the face and his beard was pulled as they abused him, calling him an atankwadi (terrorist).

Ataullah has been admitted to the hospital. He is recovering from a blow to his head as well as an injury to his right foot.

Ataullah’s family has also alleged that the Deputy Superintendent of Police who came to the hospital hurled abuses and slurs at them. They have also alleged that no copy of the FIR was provided to them.

Superintendent of Police Neena Patil alleged that a scuffle between the two parties occurred due to one vehicle overtaking the other. Footage of the same was retrieved from a CCTV camera nearby.

However, the SP refuted claims of anti-Muslim slurs directed at the family by DSP Khatana.