Muslim bodies raise alarm after 12 lynchings since Lok Sabha polls

The leading Muslim organisations in India, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, have raised grave concerns over the alarming rise in violence against Muslims in the country, especially after the Lok Sabha elections. There have been reports of lynching and property demolitions targeting Muslims across the country.

So far there have been 12 reported incidents of lynchings, which include four non-Muslims since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government began its third straight term.

Expressing their concern, the Muslim bodies have sought immediate action from the government, including a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and the enactment of special laws to tackle lynching incidents and other hate violence targeting Muslims.

Also Read Aligarh lynching: Jamiat demands swift probe to bring perpetrators to justice

“There has been a disturbing surge in communal violence, lynching incidents and demolitions since the Lok Sabha election 2024 was announced. Most cases have been reported from states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan. Many of these have followed proven allegations of cow slaughter,” JIH said in its statement.

The Jamaat’s vice president Salim Engineer shared a report recently released by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) which documented almost 10 lynching incidents between June 7 and July 5, along with targeted bulldozer actions in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and forced evictions following attacks on Muslim properties in Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, despite FIRs being filed, no arrests have been made in many cases. In some cases, the victims were arrested.

While sharing the report with the media the Jamaat’s vice president stated “It has been almost a month since the BJP-led NDA government was formed and it appears that it is oblivious of its core responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens.”

Demanding an immediate end to the communal targeting of Muslims, The Jamaat called for the strict implementation of newly enacted laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, which prescribes severe punishment for mob lynching.

Also Read Another man lynched to death in UP over ‘theft’, locals protest

President Salim Engineer said, “He sought a statement by the Home Minister on the subject. Incidentally, Amit Shah had promised immediate action in lynching cases in his meeting with a Muslim delegation a little before the Lok Sabha election,” The Hindu reported.

Similarly, the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Arshad Madani also condemned the targeted violence. He termed mob lynching as a “cruel form of violence”. He has appealed to opposition leaders to pressure the government to bring strict laws to curb such incidents for a long time.

“We are happy that Mr. Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech in Parliament as Leader of the Opposition, raised a voice against violence and hatred. We hope that following Mr Gandhi, other Opposition leaders will also raise their voice in Parliament against the violence, hatred and injustice,” Madani said as quoted by The Hindu.

The governing council of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has also called for steps to end Islamopbohica in the country and revive the National Foundation for Communal Harmony and the National Integration Council to spearhead programs focused on coexistence.

Demand special laws

Earlier on July 5, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind leaders in a meeting called for a separate legislation to combat Islamophobia by penalizing those who incite violence.

Jamiat’s chief Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said that the country cannot thrive on hatred.“The hate campaign against Muslims is a threat to our nation’s unity and integrity,” Maulana Madani said.

He also pointed out derogatory remarks targeting the Muslim community, such as claims that they “produce more children” and are “infiltrators,” labelling these statements as against the national interest.

Also Read BJP video calling Muslims ‘invaders’, seeking vote for Modi taken down

According to reports, the meeting also passed a resolution against the “growing hate campaign” and discussed various issues, including the escalating hate campaigns in India, the ongoing genocide by the Israeli government in Palestine, and negative propaganda against Islamic madrasas.