Muslim JAC presents 13-point manifesto for Telangana Muslims

Hyderabad: A joint meeting conducted by Tehreek Muslim Shaban and Muslim Joint Action Committee addressed the pressing concerns of Telangana’s Muslim population, presenting a comprehensive 13-point manifesto. The gathering, presided over by President Shaban Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, saw participation from representatives of various political parties, religious organizations, and social welfare groups.

Amid the session, attendees criticized the Telangana government for a decline in Muslim representation across various government sectors within the state. They voiced their concern over the absence of Muslim officials in prominent positions within the education, judiciary, and revenue institutions, suggesting that this lack of representation had severely dampened the prospects of justice for the Muslim community in Telangana.

Accusing the ruling BRS government of neglecting the interests of Muslims in the state, the leaders asserted that a sense of disillusionment has grown among the Muslim population due to the government’s perceived discriminatory approach. They contended that the promises made to the Muslim community during both the first and second terms of the government have remained largely unfulfilled, leading to feelings of betrayal and mistrust.

Drawing attention to the neighboring state of Karnataka, the leaders highlighted the Congress party’s approach during the recent Assembly elections. In Karnataka, they noted, the Congress fielded 15 Muslim candidates, of whom nine were victorious. In contrast, they criticized the BJP-led government in Telangana for not only sidelining Muslim representation in the distribution of MLA tickets but also for a conspicuous absence of Muslim representation in the Legislative Council.

During the meeting, it was announced that an extensive awareness campaign will be launched across all districts of the state to shed light on what the organizers perceive as the government’s lackluster stance towards Muslims. Key figures such as Prof. Anwar Khan, Prof. Muhammad Abdul Majeed, and several others participated, collectively demanding the implementation of the promises previously made by the Telangana government to the Muslim community.

The gathering served as a platform for voicing concerns and advocating for greater Muslim representation and equitable treatment within the state’s governance structures.