Muslim leaders excluded from State Cabinet: Amjed Ullah Khan

Hyderabad: Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek, expressed his concerns in a letter to Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, criticizing the exclusion of Muslim leaders from key roles in the State Cabinet and other positions.

Amjed Ullah Khan accused the Congress government of not living up to the expectations of the Muslim community, likening its approach to that of the BJP government. He pointed out that Muslims had supported Congress in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, hoping for significant changes, especially after rejecting the BRS due to its growing ties with the BJP. However, Amjed Ullah Khan lamented that since coming to power in December 2023, the Congress has completely overlooked the Muslim community.

He highlighted that, in the past eight months under the Congress government, no Muslim has been appointed as a minister, MP, MLA, or MLC. Even in nominated posts, the community has been largely ignored.

Amjed Ullah Khan noted that while minority institutions like the Wakf Board, Urdu Academy, Haj Committee, and Minorities Finance Corporation should have Muslim chairpersons, only one Muslim was appointed as Chairman of the Food & Civil Supplies Corporation, with another given a minor role in libraries.