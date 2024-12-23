Muslim leaders rally around Ambedkar issue to forge unity with Dalits against injustice

Hyderabad: The recent remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has created ripples across the socio-political landscape. Muslim organizations, Ulema, and community leaders are equally perturbed. This development is being viewed as a ‘golden opportunity’ to forge alliances with Dalits and other marginalized sections of society to address shared grievances and confront communal forces that seek to suppress their rights.

A consultative meeting held the other day under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Mushawarati Council, Telangana, deliberated on this issue. The participants expressed a strong consensus on the need for a unified approach. Maulana Ahmed Wamiz Nadvi of Darul Uloom, Hyderabad, emphasized that Muslims have long been reactive and defensive when their religion, properties, or rights are attacked. He argued that the community must now adopt an offensive stance, leveraging the Ambedkar issue to highlight the broader injustices faced by minorities and weaker sections. “This is the time to go on the offensive by seizing the Ambedkar issue and the insulting remarks of the Home Minister against the father of the Constitution,” he stated. Nadvi’s sentiments resonated with the broader group, which unanimously agreed that solidarity with Dalits could serve as a significant step forward.

Build bridges with Dalits

The suggestion to build bridges with Dalits and marginalized communities is not new but carries renewed urgency in light of the current political climate. The participants drew inspiration from the Palestinian resistance against Israel, which they believe exemplifies a strong offensive stance against oppression. Mufti Tajammul Husain aptly summarized the sentiment, saying, “Strike when the iron is hot.” He urged Muslim leaders and organizations to actively reach out to Dalits and other marginalized groups and become their voice. According to him, this outreach should not be limited to symbolic gestures but must encompass genuine efforts to address shared concerns and foster solidarity.

The meeting chaired by Abdul Majeed Shoeb, secretary of JIH, took place at Mediaplus auditorium. It was convened to find a solution to the burning issues facing the community.

Mufti Omer Abubakar of the All India Milli Council added another dimension to the discussion, emphasizing the need for action at all levels. He urged everyone to contribute within their respective spheres to awaken the community to the significance of the insult directed at Ambedkar. He highlighted that such moments, if strategically utilized, could galvanize the oppressed and strengthen their resolve to fight for justice collectively.

Nayyar talks of ‘Hilful Fuzul’

One of the most thought-provoking contributions came from Ziauddin Nayyar, President of Tameer-e-Millat, who drew a parallel between the current situation and the ‘Hilful Fuzul’ pact of the Prophet Muhammad in Makkah. The Hilful Fuzul was an alliance formed by various tribes to protect the rights of the oppressed, irrespective of their religion or social status. Nayyar argued that this historical precedent provides valuable lessons for Muslims today. He stressed the importance of forming alliances based on shared principles of justice and equality, rather than limiting efforts to intra-community issues. Such alliances, he said, could serve as a powerful counter to the divisive tactics employed by communal forces.

Maulana Ahmed Obaidur Rahman Athar, Khateeb, Masjid-e-Teenposh, said the Mushawarati Council was formed with a view to work out a plan of action to address the issues facing the Muslim community. But to date, no tangible progress has been made in this direction. He expressed concern at the indifference and called for reviving the original spirit of Mushawarati Council.

Pivotal moment for Muslims

The meeting concluded with a consensus that this is a pivotal moment for Muslims to extend their hands in solidarity with Dalits and other marginalized communities. The participants recognized that the issue of Ambedkar’s insult transcends community boundaries, as it strikes at the very foundation of India’s constitutional values. By making a common cause with Dalits, Muslims can demonstrate their commitment to these values while building a broader coalition to resist oppression.

The path forward requires not only strategic planning but also sincere efforts to address the grievances of all marginalized sections. Muslim organizations need to actively engage with Dalit leaders, amplify their voices, and participate in initiatives that promote social justice. This could include joint protests, public discussions, and collaborative efforts to challenge policies and practices that undermine the rights of minorities and weaker sections.

Invest in education

Furthermore, the community must invest in education and awareness campaigns to highlight the significance of Ambedkar’s contributions to India and the insult directed against him. This can help build a shared narrative of resistance and solidarity among marginalized groups. The offensive stance advocated by leaders like Maulana Wamiz Nadvi and Mufti Tajammul Husain must be matched with constructive actions that address long-standing social and economic disparities, the participants said.

The meeting felt the remarks against Ambedkar have indeed presented a unique opportunity to unite minorities and marginalized communities on a common platform. The challenge lies in translating this moment of realization into sustained action. By drawing lessons from history and working in tandem with other oppressed groups, Muslims can defend their rights but also contribute to building a more just and equitable society for all.