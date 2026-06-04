Muslim leaders seek four more cabinet berths in Shivakumar govt

Hubballi: A section of Muslim religious leaders and community representatives has urged the Congress high command to provide greater representation to the Muslim community in the Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The demand comes a day after Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister along with 13 ministers in the first phase of cabinet formation. While senior Congress leader U.T. Khader has already been inducted into the ministry, community leaders have sought cabinet berths for four more senior Muslim legislators.

Speaking in Hubballi, religious leaders and political representatives said the community expects adequate representation in the government, considering its support for the Congress party in recent elections. They argued that broader participation in the cabinet would ensure better representation of minority interests in governance.

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The leaders specifically demanded ministerial positions for senior Congress leaders Zameer Ahmed Khan, N.A. Haris, Tanveer Sait and Salim Ahmed. According to them, these leaders possess significant political experience and have played important roles in strengthening the party across different regions of Karnataka.

Community representatives expressed hope that the Congress leadership would address the issue during the next phase of cabinet expansion. They maintained that the inclusion of additional minority leaders would help strengthen the government’s social and political outreach.

Some leaders also cautioned that failure to provide adequate representation could lead to disappointment among sections of minority voters ahead of future electoral contests, including local body and parliamentary elections.

The demand adds to the growing pressure on the Congress leadership as it prepares for the next round of cabinet expansion. With several senior legislators from different communities and regions seeking ministerial positions, the party faces the challenge of balancing caste, community and regional equations while maintaining internal unity.

The Karnataka ministry has a sanctioned strength of 34, including the Chief Minister. Since only 14 members, including Shivakumar, have been sworn in during the first phase, significant room remains for expansion. Political observers believe the next list of ministers will be closely watched as the Congress attempts to accommodate competing interests within the party while ensuring broad social representation in the government.